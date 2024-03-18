Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.5 %

WSM stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,622. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

