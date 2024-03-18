Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 40 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $754.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.85 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

