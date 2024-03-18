Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,872,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $387.82 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.91 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.29 and its 200 day moving average is $361.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

