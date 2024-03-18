Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $13.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $281.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $212.48 and a 12 month high of $285.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.91 and its 200-day moving average is $255.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

