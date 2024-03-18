Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 664.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $203.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.