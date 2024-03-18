Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $606.00 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.49 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

