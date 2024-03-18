Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $489.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,318,591 shares of company stock worth $590,626,340 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

