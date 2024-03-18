Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.