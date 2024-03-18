Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NKE stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.