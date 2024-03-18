Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

