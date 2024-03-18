Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

WTFC opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

