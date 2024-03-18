WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.97

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.