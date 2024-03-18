WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.72 million and $8.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222577 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $12.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.