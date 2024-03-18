Wrapped BNB Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $545.18 or 0.00811456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $512.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,886,941 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

