WW International’s (WW) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 420.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WW

WW International Trading Up 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,832. WW International has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.