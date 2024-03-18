Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 134,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 152,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $508.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

