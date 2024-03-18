Yoon Ah Oh Sells 1,685 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.74. 418,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $199.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

