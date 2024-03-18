YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 5450228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

