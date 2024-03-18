Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $159,983.59 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89.
Zoetis Stock Performance
Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $170.69. 4,929,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.33.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.
Institutional Trading of Zoetis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.