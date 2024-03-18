Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $159,983.59 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $170.69. 4,929,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

