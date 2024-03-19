1,100 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

