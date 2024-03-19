11,495 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

