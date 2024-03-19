1,265 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.52. 297,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,484. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

