1,704 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.95.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

