17,700 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 62,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

