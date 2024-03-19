2,352 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

