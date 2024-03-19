2,357 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

