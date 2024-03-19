2,754 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.52. 7,730,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,286,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.