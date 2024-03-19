3,379 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,686. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $86.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

