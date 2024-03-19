3,509 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in RPM International by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,487,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

