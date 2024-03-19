373 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

INTU traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.74. The stock had a trading volume of 747,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $641.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

