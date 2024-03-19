380 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $909.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $412.60 and a 12 month high of $951.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $829.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.73.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.36.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

