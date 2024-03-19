3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

