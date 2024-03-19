4,027 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

