4,100 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $377.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

