42-coin Trading Up 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $185.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $51,117.38 or 0.80193942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00126434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009586 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 208,079.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

