4,339 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

