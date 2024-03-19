6,242 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

