6,585 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

