699 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

NYSE PGR opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

