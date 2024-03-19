7,007 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,878.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

