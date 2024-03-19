705 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.28. 1,254,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.