7,242 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 829,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

