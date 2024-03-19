900,781 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,121,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 accounts for 2.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $508,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock remained flat at $26.17 on Tuesday. 52,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

