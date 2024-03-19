ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $482,341.83 and $11.52 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99889318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000482 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

