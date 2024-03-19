abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

