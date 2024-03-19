Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
ASGI stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
