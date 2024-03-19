Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

