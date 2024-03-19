Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
