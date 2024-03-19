Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THW opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.