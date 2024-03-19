Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $156.55 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $156.55 million and $23.07 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16113558 USD and is down -14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $22,756,625.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

