ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.